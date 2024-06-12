Rams not putting firm timetable on Tre’Davious White’s return from Achilles tear

Tre’Davious White was one of the Rams’ most notable free-agent signings this offseason, inking a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with Los Angeles. The Rams signed him knowing he was coming off a torn Achilles, an indication they were confident he could still play at a high level in 2024.

That confidence hasn’t gone away but there’s still not clear timeline for White’s return to the field. He was held out of regular practices during OTAs, only participating in meetings and above-the-neck work such as Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Looking ahead to training camp, McVay is still unsure whether White will be healthy enough to participate fully. The goal is for him to be ready for Week 1 so the Rams aren’t putting a firm timeline on his recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered in October.

“You know, he’s making good progress,” McVay said. “He was able to partake in the walkthrough. It’s obviously a significant injury that he’s overcome. He’s gotten a lot of good stuff done on the side. You could see he’s really locked in and engaged in the meeting setting. As far as what his actual process will be in training camp, we’ll see where he’s at. He does such a great job, understands his body, and so I don’t think we want to pigeonhole ourselves into one approach. ‘All right, how’s he feeling? What does it look like relative to when (Head Team Physician) Neil ElAttrache checks up on him and what’s going to be the best thing for him?’ Not only for hopefully being ready to go for the opener, but for the totality of the season.”

White has unfortunately dealt with serious injuries in two of the last three years. In November of 2021, he tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season, as well as the first 10 games of the 2022 campaign. Last season, he tore his Achilles in October and missed13 games, a devastating blow for not only him personally, but for the Bills as a team, too.

He hasn’t played at least 14 games since the 2020 season when he was a Pro Bowler, missing a total of 30 games in the last three seasons, excluding the playoffs. Given the severity of an injury like a torn Achilles, the Rams have to be open to the possibility of White missing at least some time this season, especially if they want him to be healthy the rest of the way.

