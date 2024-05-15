Rams will not play an international game in 2024

For the fifth straight year, the Los Angeles Rams will play all of their 17 regular-season games in the United States. The NFL announced its International Series on Wednesday morning ahead of the full schedule release and the Rams are not part of it.

They will not play an international game in 2024, the fifth straight year they’ll remain in the states for the entire season. The last time they played an international game was in 2019 when they “hosted” the Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London, which they won, 24-10.

No NFC West teams will play an international game, but six of the Rams’ 14 opponents will be playing one. The Packers and Eagles are playing in Brazil, while the Jets and Vikings are playing in London. The Bears, who are on the Rams’ schedule, will play the Jaguars in London. The Patriots, who the Rams will also play in 2024, are facing the Jags a week later in London.

The Rams don’t play either the Giants or Panthers, but they will play a game in Germany later in the season.

🌎 NFL International Series 2024 🌍 🇧🇷 Packers at Eagles, Sept. 6.

🇬🇧 Jets at Vikings, Oct. 6.

🇬🇧 Jaguars at Bears, Oct. 13.

🇬🇧 Patriots at Jaguars, Oct. 20.

🇩🇪 Giants at Panthers, Nov. 10. São Paulo game is at 8:15 pm ET on Peacock, London, Munich games at 9:30 am ET on NFLN. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 15, 2024

The Rams had been a frequent choice for the NFL to play outside the U.S., playing in London in 2016, 2017 and 2019. They were also slated to play in Mexico against the Chiefs in 2018 but that game was moved to L.A. due to poor field conditions.

