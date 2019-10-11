Rams not likely to have RB Todd Gurley or CB Aqib Talib vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams look as if they will be without two of their star players on Sunday against the 49ers.

The Rams list running back Todd Gurley as "doubtful," and cornerback Aqib Talib as "out," coach Sean McVay announced on Friday.

Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowl running back, has been battling a quad injury. He has gained 270 yards on 64 carries with five touchdowns through five games.

Talib is a five-time Pro Bowl player who has been ruled out with a ribs injury. Neither Gurley nor Talib saw any practice time this week.

