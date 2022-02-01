The Rams designated three players to return from injured reserve before the divisional round of the playoffs and head coach Sean McVay said that the door is open for all of them to be activated in time to play in the Super Bowl.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson, and cornerback Robert Rochell make up the trio. Joseph-Day started the first seven games of the season, but has been out since injuring his pectoral. Henderson was also a starter for much of the year before suffering a sprained MCL in Week 16 and Rochell started five of the 11 games he played in the regular season.

“There’s definitely a possibility,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “I want to make sure that I sit down and hit those guys about how they’re feeling before anything becomes official, but I definitely am not closing the door on the possibility of those three guys being able to participate.”

The Rams will also be monitoring the status of tight end Tyler Higbee after he left Sunday’s win with a knee injury and more certainty on all their injured players isn’t likely to come until closer to game day.

Rams “not closing the door” on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson for Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk