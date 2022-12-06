Rams nominate Tremayne Anchrum Jr. for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

In each of the past four years, the Los Angeles Rams nominated Andrew Whitworth for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the ultimate sign of recognition for a player’s work off the field. And finally, Whitworth won the award in 2021, his final season in the NFL.

With Whitworth retired, the Rams have nominated a new player for one of the NFL’s most coveted awards. It was announced on Tuesday that the Rams’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Though Anchrum isn’t a star on a team filled with them, and even though he’s only started one game in three seasons, he’s being recognized for his work off the field, not on it. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to the player who does great community work and supports charitable causes.

This year has been particularly tough on Anchrum, too. He made his first career start in Week 2 and on the first play of the game, he broke his ankle. He stayed on the field for a second play, attempting to push through the injury, but he then came out of the game and was ruled out for the season.

Despite the fact that he didn’t play in Week 13 when players showed support for causes they’re passionate about through the My Cause My Cleats initiative, he raised awareness for Set The Expectation, which is “dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through prevention work with men, advocacy, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.”

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors show just before the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire