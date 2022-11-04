Rams nominate Rob Havenstein for 2022 Salute to Service Award

With Andrew Whitworth retired, Rob Havenstein has taken over as the leader among the Rams’ offensive linemen – and in the locker room as a first-time captain. He’s being recognized by the Rams this season as their nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award.

Each team in the NFL nominates one member of the organization for the award, which is given to the person who “demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.” Whitworth had been nominated for the award in each of the last two years, so the torch is being passed to Havenstein.

Havenstein is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, joining the Rams in 2015 as a second-round pick. He’s played and started 106 games since then, becoming one of the most consistent and reliable right tackles in the league.

Fans can vote on the nominees for the award, which will help determine the three finalists. The winner of the Salute to Service Award will be announced at the NFL Honors show in February.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire