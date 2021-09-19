Rams running back Darrell Henderson left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a rib injury and there’s no word yet on his outlook for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers.

Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he had no update about the severity of Henderson’s injury.

Henderson had 13 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 29 yards in the 27-24 win. Sony Michel ran 10 times for 46 yards and would be set for a bigger role if Henderson misses any time.

McVay also told reporters that linebacker Justin Lawler broke his hand. There’s no word on how long he’ll be out, but it seems likely the Rams will have to go with other options off the edge for the near future.

Rams have no word on severity of Darrell Henderson’s rib injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk