Rams in no rush to extend Jared Goff

The Eagles are already discussing their plans to extend quarterback Carson Wentz, despite the uncertainties created by his injuries.

The Rams are in no such hurry with a healthy Jared Goff.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said the Rams haven’t begun that process with their quarterback yet.

“Jared’s obviously extremely important to us,” McVay said. “But those are things that, we know we want to get him done at some point. Whether it happens this year, next year, those are things we haven’t really gotten into in depth about yet.”

Goff is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and the Rams always have the option of the fifth-year option.

But they’ve capitalized on the most valuable commodity in the NFL — a good quarterback on a cheap rookie deal — and have stacked enough players around Goff to get to a Super Bowl. He’ll need to improve to be the kind of quarterback who can win without all that help, but the Rams have time to make such decisions and apparently are willing to take it.