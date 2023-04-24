Rams will no longer face Aaron Rodgers in 2023 following trade to Jets

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2023 schedule just got a little bit easier. The Green Bay Packers are trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, a move that has been seemingly inevitable for months.

As a result, the Rams will no longer have to face Rodgers next season. The Packers are still on their schedule, but it’ll be Jordan Love at quarterback instead of the four-time league MVP.

The Jets aren’t on the Rams’ 2023 slate so unless both teams miraculously make it to the Super Bowl, Los Angeles will avoid Rodgers in the upcoming season.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

They should be happy about that news because Rodgers is 3-1 against the Rams since Sean McVay took over in 2017 and owns a career record of 7-1 against St. Louis and Los Angeles. Rodgers’ most recent win against the Rams came in the 2022 regular season, his third straight victory against them, including a playoff win in 2020.

This move leaves Lamar Jackson as the only former MVP quarterback on the Rams’ 2023 schedule, though it’s not certain he’ll remain with the Ravens this year either.

