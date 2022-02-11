The Rams won’t have a key offensive weapon in tight end Tyler Higbee for Super Bowl LVI after placing him on injured reserve on Friday.

But for those on Los Angeles’ 53-man roster, everyone should be healthy for Sunday’s season finale.

The Rams do not have any injury designations for Sunday’s contest.

Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were listed as limited for Wednesday’s walk-through. But both players were full participants for the club’s Thursday and Friday practices.

Safety Taylor Rapp is also set to play for the first time this postseason after missing Los Angeles’ first three playoff games with a concussion. But with Jordan Fuller still on injured reserve, formerly retired safety Eric Weddle is set to be the Rams’ defensive signal-caller on Sunday.

Running back Darrell Henderson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are also set to return on Sunday after the team activated both players off injured reserve on Friday.

Rams have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on Pro Football Talk