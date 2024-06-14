Rams NFL Draft grades: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 83rd overall

The Los Angeles Rams got a ton out of last years breakout star in running back Kyren Williams and they looked to have found a perfect compliment for him with the selection of Michigan running back Blake Corum in the middle of the third round.

Corum projects as the immediate backup to Williams and will serve as a complimentary back to rotate in and spell the young star from time to time. Given Williams missed time last season this also provides a safety net for a Rams team that lacked in the running game when their starter went down.

An intelligent, decisive, and agile back, Corum was an ultra productive player at Michigan whos skillset should transfer over to the next level. While his size and the tread on his tires were a bit of a concern, coming in as a complimentary back eases up on those questions and should allow Corum to be productive in a lesser role.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire