Rams NFL Draft grade: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State 39th overall

The Los Angeles Rams double dip in both the defensive line and players from Florida State after snagging edge rusher Jared Verse in the first round and now have landed Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

Fiske projects inside as Aaron Donald’s replacement from day one, and while they are obviously not the same player, Fiske should be able to provide some of the pass rush void left behind, along with Kobie Turner and fellow rookie Jared Verse.

An explosive athlete who has a sudden get-off and can blow through top college offensive linemen, Fiske is going to make his impact felt along the defensive line early. While he looms in one of the largest NFL shadows, expect Fiske to produce right away.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire