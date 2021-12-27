Rams take NFC West lead as rest of division loses in Week 16

There is a new team atop the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams overtook the Arizona Cardinals as the division leaders in Week 16.

In fact, the Rams were the only team in the NFC West to win a game in Week 16, although both they and the Cardinals clinched playoff spots.

Here is what the standings look like after 15 games:

Let’s look at each team, what happened in Week 16 and what is coming up in Week 17.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams survived three Matthew Stafford interceptions and beat the Vikings 30-23 on the road on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Sony Michel rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the win, while the defense held the Vikings to 2-for-12 on third down.

The win gave them sole control of the division because the Cardinals lost. They can clinch the division in Week 17 with a win and a Cardinals loss.

They will take on the 8-7 Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 17.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals lost their division lead, losing for the third week in a row. This time, it was a 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts were missing several starters due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Cardinals had issues in the kicking game. With punter and holder Andy Lee out after a positive test for COVID-19, kicker Matt Prater missed two field goals and an extra point.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes for the Colts.

The Cardinals are now 3-5 since their 7-0 start to the season. They will be on the road in Week 17 to take on the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, who had a 56-14 win Sunday night and have won four in a row.

San Francisco 49ers

The Tennessee Titans made a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left in the game Thursday night to beat the 49ers 20-17. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 322 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice in the game.

Receiver Deebo Samuel had a big game with nine catches for 159 yards for the Niners but they couldn’t stop Titans receiver A.J. Brown as he had 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

They remain the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will face the Houston Texans at home in Week 17.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks lost their 10th game of the season on Sunday when the Bears beat them 25-24. The Bears rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter. Former Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles with 1:01 left in the game and, instead of going for the tying extra point, the Bears went for two and got it.

The Bears defense held the Seahawks to 3-for-10 on third down.

Foles passed for 250 yards and a touchdown and running back David Montgomery had 106 total yards and a touchdown.

The brought spot for the Seahawks was running back Rashaad Penny, who had 135 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

They host the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

