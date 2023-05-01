Rams nearly tied NFL record for largest draft class ever

With only 44 players on the roster before the draft, it was always expected that the Los Angeles Rams would have a big class. They went into the draft with 11 picks and after trading down a few times, they added three more.

In total, they finished with 14 selections, 11 of which came on Saturday between the fourth and seventh rounds. It was the biggest class in the 2023 NFL draft and the Rams nearly tied the record for the largest ever.

According to Stu Jackson of the Rams, the record is 15 selections, which was set by the Vikings in 2020. It remains to be seen if any of the Rams’ 14 rookies will pan out in the NFL, but they threw a lot of darts so hopefully at least a few of them will be hits.

The NFL record for the seven-round draft format, by the way, is held by the Minnesota Vikings, who made 15 total picks in 2020. So one off from tying it. https://t.co/DvppIf2rD8 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) May 1, 2023

