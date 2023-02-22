Rams named best fit for free-agent G Dalton Risner

It’s reasonable to think the Los Angeles Rams will add at least one offensive lineman this offseason after the unit crumbled due to injuries in 2022. The draft is their best avenue to building a young, affordable offensive line, but there will be plenty of options in free agency, too.

According to ESPN, Broncos guard Dalton Risner is someone the Rams should look at. Matt Bowen ranked the top 50 free agents this year and picked a best fit for each of them, naming the Rams as the ideal landing spot for Risner.

Risner, a former second-round pick in 2019, has started 62 games for the Broncos in the last four seasons, missing only four total games in that span. He’s been steady throughout his career, too, finishing with an overall grade between 61.1 and 68.5 each season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here’s what Bowen wrote about Risner’s fit in Los Angeles.

The Rams are cash-strapped, but they would be wise to make some room for Risner to bolster the interior of the offensive line. He’s a close-quarters mauler at left guard who displays a strong and rugged play-style. Risner ranked 10th in the league in run block win rate this past season among guards (74.4%) and he can set an anchor in pass pro. Los Angeles must fix their offensive line issues after giving up 59 sacks (third most).

David Edwards is a pending free agent for the Rams, as is Coleman Shelton. They did just draft Logan Bruss in the third round last year, so he could be elevated into a starting role, but the Rams may still need another guard. That’s where Risner comes in.

He allowed just 29 total pressures in 15 games last season, giving up only three sacks. He finished the season with a very good 72.6 pass blocking grade in 2022 and as Bowen noted, he ranked 10th in run block win rate in 2022.

The Rams will need to free up some money in order to sign Risner, but he might be worth paying for.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire