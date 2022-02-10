Rams moving practice to Rose Bowl due to high winds

The Los Angeles Rams will hold their second practice of the week at one of the best venues in the country. Rather than practicing at their facility in Thousand Oaks, the Rams will head to the Rose Bowl on Thursday.

High winds are expected in Thousand Oaks, which would disrupt the passing game during practice. Sean McVay announced the audible on Wednesday, saying it’s not a big deal.

It’s also not something unfamiliar to the Rams. They’ve moved their practices before, but typically when weather forces a change, they go to SoFi Stadium to practice. With the building being prepped for the Super Bowl, however, the Rams can’t use their home stadium.

Sean McVay said the Rams will practice at the Rose Bowl tomorrow. Decision was made a couple days ago in anticipation of winds. Will have meetings in morning beforehand, then bus over to Rose Bowl. He said it's not a big deal. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) February 9, 2022

The Rams held a walk-through on Wednesday to start the week, as they typically do. They’re then expected to practice Thursday and Friday, putting the finishing touches on their game plan and preparation for the Super Bowl.