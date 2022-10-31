The Rams’ moves at the trade deadline will tell us a lot about this team and its future

The Rams have hit an important moment in their season. Sitting at 3-4 and in third place in the NFC West, they’ve fallen way short of expectations after winning the Super Bowl in February. Is it a Super Bowl hangover? The result of their aggressive roster-building approach? Just sheer bad injury luck?

Regardless of the reason for their inconsistent play, the next two days will be telling about how the coaching staff and front office view this season. That’s because the trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Rams were assumed to be aggressive buyers.

They went after Christian McCaffrey. They’ve tried to land Brian Burns. They’re also interested in Brandin Cooks, according to reports. But after getting blown out by the 49ers on Sunday, 31-14, and dropping below .500 again, do the Rams really have the making of a Super Bowl team? They did in 2018 when they acquired Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jaguars. They did last year when they made a big splash for Von Miller. This year? The Rams don’t have the same feel.

That’s why the next two days will be very indicative of how the Rams plan to approach this season and next. If Sean McVay and Les Snead are confident Los Angeles can contend for a Super Bowl, they might go out and trade multiple first- or second-round picks for Burns. They might take on Cooks’ bloated contract in hopes that his speed can open up the offense.

But if their belief in this roster is dwindling and lacking confidence, they could just stand pat and hope Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner can carry the team.

But what if the Rams go to the other extreme? What if they become sellers at the deadline and trade some of their non-stars to recoup draft picks in an attempt to build up the roster in 2023? They’re not going to trade Ramsey, Kupp or Wagner, but could Van Jefferson, Taylor Rapp, David Long Jr. or Tyler Higbee be moved for picks? Albert Breer floated Rapp, Long and Terrell Burgess as players the Rams could move, in addition to Cam Akers.

Story continues

None of those names would bring in big hauls, certainly nothing more than a fourth-round pick. But with the way the Rams have constructed their roster, they need as many dart throws in the draft as they can get.

In all likelihood, the Rams will stay aggressive and be buyers at the deadline. It’s not like them to pack it up and give up on a season. Not with McVay as their coach and Stafford at quarterback. But how aggressive they are remains to be seen because right now, they don’t look like Super Bowl contenders – and this is more than their no-win November last year. The problems with this team run deeper.

Moves are likely to be made, but the size and impact of those will be very telling of the Rams’ plans.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire