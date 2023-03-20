Rams’ moves in 1st week of free agency

At the end of another week of the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Now we look at the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than a collection of stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know about, we go over their moves to re-sign or add free agents.

They have not done much.

Trade for TE Hunter Long

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams acquired tight end Hunter Long from the Miami Dolphins and a third-round draft pick in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Re-sign OL Coleman Shelton

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams bring back offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on a two-year contract.

