Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

  • Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with strong safety Jordan Fuller (32) and safety Nick Scott (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 38-28. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    1/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with strong safety Jordan Fuller (32) and safety Nick Scott (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 38-28. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 38-28. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    2/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 38-28. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) heads to his sidelines after a three and out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    3/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) heads to his sidelines after a three and out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    4/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    5/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) tries to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    6/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) tries to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines (91) cheers after Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) missed a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    7/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines (91) cheers after Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) missed a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    8/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    9/9

    Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with strong safety Jordan Fuller (32) and safety Nick Scott (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 38-28. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 38-28. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) heads to his sidelines after a three and out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) tries to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines (91) cheers after Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) missed a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
DAVID BRANDT (AP Sports Writer)
·5 min read

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jared Goff first shook off his coach's criticism and then led his team to the top of the NFC West.

The Rams' fifth-year quarterback bounced back from last week's tough outing with one of his best games of the season, completing 37 of 47 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

''I responded exactly how I expected to,'' Goff said. ''I have been through a lot of bad things in my football career before and I have consistently responded and this was no different. I just had to keep my head down and keep working.''

Los Angeles (8-4) has won three of four and is tied for the division lead with the Seahawks, who lost to the New York Giants 17-12.

The Rams had a 24-14 lead early in the fourth and looked like they were going to pull away until Nsimba Webster fumbled on a punt return. The Cardinals recovered at the LA 15-yard line and quickly turned the mistake into a touchdown on Kenyan Drake's 4-yard run that pulled Arizona within 24-21.

Los Angeles responded on its next drive, and the offense quickly moved downfield. Darrell Henderson sliced through Arizona's defense untouched for a 38-yard TD run that pushed it to 31-21. Goff was steady in the fourth, just as he was throughout the game, making big throws and avoiding mistakes.

Rams coach Sean McVay was critical of Goff after he threw two interceptions in a 23-20 loss to the 49ers last weekend, but he never lost confidence in his quarterback. For his part, Goff took his coach's comments in stride, saying he was ''a big boy'' and that McVay was correct.

Instead of getting mad, Goff got better. McVay had nothing but praise on Sunday.

''He took great care of the football, distributed, got a lot of guys involved,'' McVay said. ''We were efficient on third down. It was tough sledding running the football but we did get enough.''

The Cardinals (6-6) have lost three straight and four of their past five. Second-year Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had an inconsistent game, completing 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He also lost a fumble midway through the fourth and threw a pick-6 to LA's Troy Hill, who ran it back 35 yards for a 38-21 lead.

The Rams also had a big advantage in time of possession, keeping the ball about 39 minutes to Arizona's 21.

''They got it going and kept our defense on the field a lot of plays and I think as the game went on, it wore on those guys,'' Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''We have to be better, more efficient offensively and not keep those guys on the field so much.''

Arizona opened the game with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Murray to tight end Dan Arnold, who didn't have a defensive player within 15 yards of him while making the catch. The Rams were distracted by triple-teamed DeAndre Hopkins, which led to Arnold being wide open, and he was able to jog into the end zone.

Los Angeles' defense, which has been among the NFL's best this season, tightened in a hurry. The Cardinals didn't get another first down until late in the second quarter, and Murray finished the first half 3-of-12 passing for 73 yards.

''You're going to go through slumps, you're going to have times when you're not as sharp as you like to be,'' Kingsbury said. ''I still believe we have a high-level offense that can score a lot of points, make a lot of first downs. We just weren't very sharp today.''

The Rams rallied for a 14-7 halftime lead. They tied it early in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by rookie Cam Akers and pulled away when Goff hit Tyler Higbee for a 1-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left before halftime.

AKERS ASCENDS

Akers is starting to become a bigger part of the Rams' offense in his rookie season. The 21-year-old led the team in rushing for a second straight week, gaining 72 yards against Arizona. He was LA's second-round draft pick out of Florida State.

''It was never a question of could I do it,'' Akers said. ''I never questioned my ability and what I am capable of. It was just a matter of when was it going to happen. When was I going to get in that groove?''

DESERT DOMINANCE

McVay is 7-0 against the Cardinals, and the Rams' offense is averaging nearly 35 points per game in those wins.

The Rams clinched their fourth straight non-losing season, which is the first time that's happened for the franchise since 1983-86.

INJURIES

Rams: Henderson (knee) left the game in the first quarter but returned to score his big touchdown.

Cardinals: CB Johnathan Joseph (stinger) left the game in the first half.

UP NEXT

The Rams host the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The Cardinals travel to face the New York Giants next Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Heated Dolphins coach Brian Flores held back from brawl after ugly Bengals hit on Jakeem Grant

    Brian Flores told reporters after the game that his players are like his kids.

  • Watch: Sam Darnold knocks Raiders’ Jeff Heath silly on TD run

    Sam Darnold took out Jeff Heath of the Raiders on TD run

  • Seahawks lay stunning egg in loss to Colt McCoy, Giants

    Russell Wilson’s waning MVP campaign probably took its last breath on Sunday.

  • Jets stay winless by giving up TD pass with 5 seconds left in most elite tank move ever

    The 2020 New York Jets have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the Mayakoba Golf Classic

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player won this week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

  • Bears' brutal loss to Lions sends Twitter into 'fire everyone' mode

    After an impossibly bad loss to the Lions on Sunday, Bears fans made it known that they've had enough of everybody.

  • Carson Wentz benched, Jalen Hurts finally gets a chance

    In the 12th game of an ugly season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has finally been benched. Wentz was as terrible today against the Packers as he’s been all season, and in the third quarter Eagles coach Doug Pederson finally put Jalen Hurts in at quarterback. Unlike in other games this season when Hurts would just [more]

  • AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

    Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

  • Report: Carson Wentz lost confidence after team drafted Jalen Hurts

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. [more]

  • Detroit Lions finally beat Mitchell Trubisky, and some fans are downright upset

    Detroit Lions fans were happy, sad and kind of excited about the late comeback win on the road against the Chicago Bears.

  • Lynch: Rickie Fowler is a cautionary tale in overexposing a superstar

    With the enigma that is Rickie Fowler, the most illuminating figure is this: after 11 years, he has more sponsors than PGA Tour wins.

  • Seattle stunner: Giants stymie Wilson, Seahawks in 17-12 win

    Laughed at and mocked for being on top of the worst division in the NFL, the New York Giants now have an impressive win to validate their spot as NFC East leaders. ''The team had a different swagger about them, had a different juice about them today because we know we played our brand of football,'' Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said. Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league, and the Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 on Sunday.

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Instant reaction: Kevin Stefanski drives the Browns to a huge win over the Titans

    Stefanski deserves credit for a fantastic path to victory

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]