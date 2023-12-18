Rams move into an NFC playoff spot after victory over Commanders

Rams running back Kyren Williams tries to avoid Washington's Kendall Fuller (29). Williams rushed for 152 yards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams are going to the playoffs — at least for the moment.

They still have three games to play, but a postseason berth that was a longshot at the start of the season is now incomparably within their grasp.

A 28-20 victory Sunday over the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium, coupled with the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, put the Rams in the No. 7 spot for the NFC playoffs.

Can they hold it? Can a team preseason oddsmakers tabbed as a 6½ -win outfit get back to the postseason after last season’s stupefying Super Bowl hangover?

“I’m not surprised, but the story isn’t written yet,” coach Sean McVay said when asked about the preseason narrative and where the Rams now sit. “If the season ended right now you’re excited.

The Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste (behind) forces the Rams' Kyren Williams to fumble for a second time in the game. Williams still boosted the Rams offense, however, with 152 yards on 27 carries. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“But man, there’s a lot of football left and there’s a lot of teams that are in contention. And hey, let’s see what the hell we can do moving forward.”

The Rams look capable. Much of the time.

They occasionally trend dominant. But they are far from a sure thing.

A week after the defense gave up multiple big plays in an overtime defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, and then dominated in the first half Sunday, it gave up several more explosive plays in the second half.

The Rams survived, though, and improved their record to 7-7.

Matthew Stafford passed for two touchdowns, receivers Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson had big performances and running back Kyren Williams overcame two lost fumbles and rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Safety John Johnson intercepted a pass, and linebackers Ernest Jones and Christian Rozeboom, safety Quentin Lake and rookie edge rusher Nick Hampton were among the defenders who made key plays.

Rams safety John Johnson III intercepts a pass against the Commanders in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

And Rams special teams, still smarting from the game-ending punt return for a touchdown they gave up last Sunday to lose to Baltimore in overtime, pressured the Commanders into an errant punt snap that set up a Rams field goal. Cobie Durant also blocked a late extra-point attempt.

“Our whole unit really wanted to kind of get some redemption,” linebacker/special teams mainstay Troy Reeder said, adding that the Ravens disaster “just really made us mad. So it was nice to come out and play a pretty complete game today.”

The Rams don’t have much time to look ahead.

They play the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium and then finish the season on the road against the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Minnesota Vikings (7-7) and the Packers (6-8) are the Rams’ main competition for the final playoff spot. The Packers hold the tiebreaker edge over the Rams because they defeated them on Nov. 5.

“We have the ability to control our destiny,” tight end Tyler Higbee said. “We don't have to worry about looking at other people’s scores to see what happens.

“Win next week, and the next one, and then the last one … and get in the dance.”

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is upended by Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson after a reception. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford did not play in the loss at Green Bay because of a right-thumb injury. Since returning after their off week he has led the Rams to four victories in five games.

On Sunday, the 15th-year pro completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards. The Commanders, ranked last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense, made 62 of the yards easy when they allowed Kupp to run unattended down the left sideline early in the third quarter, providing Stafford with a "gimme" touchdown.

In the last four games, Stafford has passed for 12 touchdowns, with one interception.

“To play my position well, I’ve got to have everybody else play well around me,” said Stafford, who has passed for 21 touchdowns, with nine interceptions, “and those guys are playing great too.”

The Rams, of course, will need Stafford to continue that kind of performance to make the playoffs.

They also need the resurgent Kupp.

The 2021 NFL offensive player of the year said this week that “it certainly feels like I’m trending in the right direction.”

It looked that way Sunday.

Kupp caught eight passes for 111 yards. Robinson, starting in place of injured Tutu Atwell, caught his third touchdown pass in three games.

Williams eclipsed more than 100 yards rushing for the second game in a row and the fifth time this season. The second-year pro’s fumbles, however, would cost the Rams dearly against a playoff opponent.

McVay, however, characterized those miscues, the deep passes the Rams gave up in the second half and his poor play calling near the goal line early in the game as lessons to be learned.

The Rams plan to do just that.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to do as good as we’ve been doing,” rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila said, “and I feel like we still have a lot more in the tank.”

So the math is easy.

“Just win out, honestly,” left tackle Alaric Jackson said. “I mean, it sounds good, we’re at [No. 7] right now.

“But we got three left, so got to finish it out.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.