Rams move to 3-3 with 24-10 victory over Panthers

The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the win column.

Boosted by a strong defensive performance, the Rams beat the Panthers 24-10 on Sunday.

Los Angeles’ defense allowed just three points all game, and they came on Carolina’s first offensive drive with a field goal. The Panthers’ other points came on a pick six by cornerback Donte Jackson late in the first half.

With P.J. Walker starting in place of quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Panthers finished with only 203 total yards and eight first downs. The club gained 60 yards on its final possession after quarterback Jacob Eason had to enter the game for Walker. Eason hit a short pass to running back Christian McCaffrey, who went 49 yards to the Rams’ 17. But on first-and-goal a few plays later, Eason’s pass was intercepted by safety Nick Scott to end the scoring threat.

Carolina had five three-and-outs in the game, three in a row to begin the second half.

Walker had to exit the game after he was hit hard by defensive back Jalen Ramsey on a sack and the medical spotter presumably called down to have him checked for a concussion. According to FOX’s Laura Okmin, Walker did pass concussion protocol but has a neck injury.

Walker finished the game 10-of-16 for 60 yards.

On the other side, the Rams offense finally found a little success despite losing another offensive lineman to injury. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pick six, but finished 26-of-33 with 253 yards and a touchdown.

While Cooper Kupp led the team with seven catches for 80 yards, receiver Allen Robinson got involved with five catches for 63 yards and a TD. Receiver Ben Skowronek had a 17-yard touchdown run on an end around to give L.A. a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter. And running back Darrell Henderson capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom had to leave the game with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

Carolina’s secondary came into the game with some injury concerns and the unit left with more. Jaycee Horn was inactive with a ribs injury. Donte Jackson was questionable with an ankle injury, played — had a pick six — and then had to exit with an ankle issue. And CJ Henderson was diagnosed with a concussion and was ruled out.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks also sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room in the second half. The receiver got into it with his position coach on the sideline in the first half and didn’t have a target in the game.

Now at 1-5, the Panthers will host the 3-3 Buccaneers next week.

Back at .500, the Rams will have a Week Seven bye before hosting the 49ers in Week Eight.

