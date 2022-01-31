Rams mount comeback to beat 49ers, 20-17: Everything we know from win in NFC title game

Entering Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams had come back from a 10-point deficit just once under Sean McVay. But after going down 17-7 to the San Francisco 49ers, they mounted a massive comeback to beat their division rivals in the NFC Championship Game, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

They beat the 49ers, 20-17, one of the biggest wins of McVay’s career. And while there were some sloppy errors in the first half, the Rams played some great football in the second half to beat San Francisco.

For a team that had lost to the 49ers six times in a row, the Rams were the ones to snap the streak and mount a comeback the way San Francisco did against them in Week 18.

Final score: Rams 20, 49ers 17

Game notes

Stafford’s interception in the end zone cost the Rams at least three points. He tried to fit a ball into a tight window to Kupp over the middle, but K’Waun Williams broke it up and Jimmie Ward picked it.

The Rams dropped two potential touchdowns on their fourth possession before halftime. The first was a crosser to Kupp, an uncharacteristic mistake by the league’s top receiver. The second was a deep shot to Ben Skowronek, who couldn’t haul in the sure touchdown with an over-the-shoulder grab. Matt Gay missed a 54-yarder on the drive, so the Rams came away empty again.

The Rams allowed three points before halftime, letting the 49ers march down the field with less than two minutes left, which put San Francisco up 10-7 at the break. It was deflating for the Rams to go into halftime trailing after dominating the first half.

Garoppolo didn’t do anything spectacular in this game, but he identified two targets on defense: Darious Williams and Troy Reeder. He targeted them often, and with a lot of success. Reeder missed too many tackles and Williams was a liability in coverage, especially against Brandon Aiyuk.

McVay’s clock management in the second half was atrocious. He wasted a timeout on a bad challenge of Stafford’s spot on a fourth-down sneak. Then he called another one with the play clock running down on first down. And finally, he burned his last one with a questionable challenge that Kyle Juszczyk fumbled it on third-and-2, which he didn’t win.

The Rams erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points against the 49ers. It’s just the second time McVay’s team has ever come back from 10 points to win the game.

It was over when...

… Travin Howard picked off Garoppolo on third down with 1:19 left to play. Aaron Donald had the pressure and Howard was there for the interception to seal the game. The 49ers had a chance to tie or win the game on this drive, but the defense swarmed Garoppolo and gave him no breathing room.

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Matthew Stafford – 31-for-45, 337 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

No. 2 star: Odell Beckham Jr. – 9 catches, 113 yards

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 11 catches, 142 yards, 2 TDs

Play of the game

There was no bigger play in this game than Kupp’s 25-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. It came on third-and-3, with the Rams needing a first down to keep the drive alive. Kupp beat K’Waun Williams over the middle and broke the tackle, picking up 25 yards in a critical moment.

What's next?

The Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI two weeks from now – even though they’ll officially be the road team as the NFC squad. It’s their second Super Bowl appearance under McVay, with their last coming in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.

