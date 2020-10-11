Rams should use more dime packages Sunday with Micah Kiser out

There was no bigger question mark for the Rams entering the 2020 season than the inside linebacker position. After losing Cory Littleton in free agency, the group was dangerously thin on proven talent.

Travin Howard’s season-ending injury in training camp complicated things even more, and now Micah Kiser is sidelined with a groin injury. He won’t play against Washington on Sunday, which puts more on the shoulders of Kenny Young and Troy Reeder.

However, the Rams shouldn’t simply replace Kiser with Reeder and act as if there will be no significant drop-off. Instead, they should use Young as their primary inside linebacker and deploy more nickel and dime packages than usual.

With Jordan Fuller back, the Rams have the depth to play a lot of sub-packages against Washington. Taylor Rapp can be used as a hybrid-linebacker, while Terrell Burgess has also gotten some playing time in recent weeks and can contribute, too.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson is as much a threat to catch the ball as he is to run it, which puts an emphasis on the linebackers’ ability to cover out of the backfield. Reeder shouldn’t be trusted to handle that role, and Young has struggled in coverage, too.

Los Angeles would be much better suited to put Rapp and Burgess on the field more than Reeder, using them in coverage against tight ends and running backs. Health is on the Rams’ side in the secondary, but not at linebacker.

It’d be wise for them to put their best defenders on the field rather than expecting Reeder and Young to have much success in increased reps.