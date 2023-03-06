Rams mock draft roundup 3.0: Post-combine projections for Rounds 2 and 3

The 2023 NFL combine is in the rearview mirror as the big event wrapped up in Indianapolis on Sunday. The combine won’t decide exactly where players will be drafted because the tape is what teams will base their evaluation on, but it does help check some boxes in terms of players’ measurables and athletic testing.

Heading into the next part of the pre-draft process, we take a look at some of the latest mock drafts around the internet. Here’s who experts have the Rams taking in Rounds 2 and 3 following the combine.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

The picks: Georgia TE Darnell Washington (Round 2), Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o (Round 3)

Washington improved his stock significantly at the combine, running a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash at 264 pounds. He also made a terrific one-handed catch in position drills, looking every bit like a top-50 prospect at tight end.

To’oTo’o would help replace Bobby Wagner, who the Rams are moving on from this offseason. He’s probably not going to be an immediate starter in the NFL but he has the skill set to eventually become one.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

The picks: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch (Round 2), Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Round 3)

Mauch and Anudike-Uzomah are both popular prospects for the Rams in mock drafts and it’s easy to see why. Mauch would be a Day 1 starter at guard with the versatility to play tackle, and Anudike-Uzomah gives the Rams much-needed depth at outside linebacker.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The pick: Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Bergeron would be one of the better tackle prospects for the Rams on Day 2 if he lasts that long. Though Los Angeles doesn’t have an immediate need at tackle, that spot could open up if Joe Noteboom is moved or if an injury occurs to him or Rob Havenstein.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

The picks: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (Round 2), Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3)

Harrison is a new name for the Rams. He’s slightly smaller than most tackles at 6-foot-4, but he tested well at the combine with a 4.98 in the 40.

As for Hall, this is a little bit later than some mock drafts have him going, but the Rams wouldn’t be opposed to taking him at No. 69 overall. He’d be a great value at that point in the draft.

