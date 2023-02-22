Rams mock draft roundup 2.0: Who the experts have LA taking in Rounds 2 and 3

Though the 2023 NFL draft is still a few months away, mock draft season is in full swing – especially with the combine coming up. In our second mock draft roundup for the Rams, we see experts sending Los Angeles a lot of defensive help, despite the fact that it was the offense weighing the team down in 2022.

In this collection of mock drafts, the Rams are given pass-rush help, safety depth and one offensive lineman. Take a look at the latest projections from experts around the league.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The picks: Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (Round 2), Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Round 3)

Easterling double-dipped on defense in the first two rounds, and understandably so. Smith is a promising pass rusher out of Georgia, even if he didn’t put up huge numbers in college (just 12.5 career sacks).

Kelly was a Senior Bowl standout after a four-year career at Stanford. He has the size (6-foot-1) teams want to see for a cornerback and would make a solid addition to the Rams’ secondary.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The pick: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Sanders is a pick that goes against the grain of most other mock drafts. The Rams are set with Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner at inside linebacker, but Sanders is an exciting prospect who plays with a high motor and also has experience as a pass rusher.

Patrick Conn, College Sports Wire

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The pick: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Johnson stands 6-foot-3 and plays up to his size, doing an excellent job of coming downhill and making stops on ball carriers. He’s not going to excel as a single-high safety in the middle of the field, but he can cover the slot and line up in the box as an impactful defender underneath.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

The picks: Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (Round 2), Boise State S JL Skinner III (Round 3)

Smith has become a popular player for the Rams in mock drafts, often being slotted at No. 36 for Los Angeles. Skinner is a new name, however. He’s another big safety (6-4, 220) who can cover tight ends and excel in run support. He’s not a perfect prospect, but the Rams could use safety help with Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp hitting free agency.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The pick: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

Mauch is the only offensive prospect pegged to the Rams in this round of mock drafts, but he’d be a perfect addition to the O-line. He’s a guard who plays with an edge, as most North Dakota State linemen do. He played tackle in college but fits better at guard in the NFL.

