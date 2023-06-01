Rams are mixing and matching O-line in OTAs: ‘It’s a work in progress’

The offensive line woes for the Los Angeles Rams were well-documented in 2022. Following a turmoil-filled season in the trenches a season ago, first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is non-committal on who is going to start along the offensive line for the Rams in the upcoming season.

“It’s a good question. It’s something that I’ve personally been familiar with, just with a lot of movement in the offensive line room. And obviously, these guys went through quite a bit last year, historical levels in terms of the injuries. It’s a new year though,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “We added some pieces, added quite a few pieces, and so you’re out there and just trying to mix and match right now. It’ll be fun when we get back into training camp, getting (Joe) Noteboom out there and the best five are going to play. Right now, (Offensive Line Coach Ryan) ‘Wendy (Wendell) is doing a great job mixing and matching who is at right guard, who’s at left guard, mixing who’s in there at center and stuff like that. It’s a work in progress. We’re only five days in through OTAs and by September we’ll have the best five out there.”

Before the 2022 season, the Rams handed Joseph Noteboom a new multi-year deal in hopes he’d become the long-term replacement for Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Noteboom sadly suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last season, and despite his contract, he’s not guaranteed to start in 2023.

The Rams also hired Ryan Wendell as their new offensive line coach this offseason, poaching him from the Buffalo Bills. In terms of personnel, the Rams lost David Edwards in free agency, but they re-signed Coleman Shelton.

During the 2023 NFL draft, the Rams added Steve Avila and Warren McClendon. Logan Bruss is also returning from a torn ACL that caused him to miss his entire rookie campaign in 2022.

After allowing 59 sacks and enduring a plethora of injuries last season, it almost seems like the only way to go is up for the Rams’ offensive line in 2023. Aside from Rob Havenstein at right tackle, the Rams will have competition at the other four positions in the trenches to determine the best starting five moving forward.

