Rams get minimal return for Allen Robinson, will swap 7th-round picks with Steelers

Allen Robinson is on the verge of being one and done in Los Angeles. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams and Steelers have agreed to the framework of a deal involving Robinson.

The Steelers will get Robinson and a seventh-round pick (No. 251) in exchange for a seventh-round pick (No. 234). Essentially, the Rams are trading Robinson in order to move up 17 spots in the draft this year.

The Steelers are bringing Robinson in for a physical on Wednesday, which is the only hold-up in this deal. If they’re OK with his medicals and surgically repaired foot, the trade is expected to be completed.

In terms of Robinson’s contract, the Rams will pay $10.25 million of his salary, with the Steelers picking up the remaining $5 million.

Robinson signed a three-year deal worth $46.5 million last year but his tenure with the Rams is ending after just one season. He was owed $15 million guaranteed in 2023, of which the Rams already paid $5 million.

Last season, Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, barely making an impact in the 10 games he played before injuring his foot.

