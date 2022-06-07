Rams minicamp: News and notes from Day 1 of practice

After holding voluntary practice sessions over the last couple of weeks, the Los Angeles Rams kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday – the first of three practices before the team breaks for summer. It’s still a very light, jog-through pace of practice, but it’s still great to see the collection of the Rams’ stars on the field together – including Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Here are some notes and takeaways from the first day of minicamp, which will wrap up on Thursday.

Injuries

McVay disclosed that rookie running back Kyren Williams broke his foot in practice last week and underwent surgery. The procedure went well, but Williams is going to be sidelined until the early portion of training camp in July.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is still dealing with a soft-tissue injury, which McVay also confirmed on Tuesday.

Attendance

Aaron Donald was in attendance for the first day of minicamp, as expected. There were questions about whether he would be there before he signed his new contract on Monday, but with the deal done, he was on the field with his teammates to kick off minicamp.

Jalen Ramsey was also in attendance after he was absent for most of the Rams’ OTA sessions. Ramsey did participate in a workout a couple of weeks ago when Troy Hill arrived, but he was not on the field last week for the final round of OTAs.

Not that there was any doubt, but Cooper Kupp practiced on the first day of minicamp, too. He’s expected to get a new contract this offseason, but in no way is he holding out for a raise.

A’Shawn Robinson was away during OTAs last week but he was on the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Jalen Ramsey, like Aaron Donald, is on the field at #Rams spring workouts for the first time as mandatory minicamp begins this morning. — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) June 7, 2022

Andrew Whitworth is hanging around

Whitworth might have retired this offseason, but he’s not going very far. He was in the Rams’ war room during the draft, and on Tuesday, he was on the field with McVay for minicamp – not in uniform, of course.

He was simply observing the practice, and McVay said he’s welcome to do so anytime.

Former Rams OL Andrew Whitworth also here for minicamp. pic.twitter.com/JIePcarZy7 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) June 7, 2022

Bobby Wagner is already impressing

It’s only June, but McVay can already see the impact that Wagner is having on the defense – not just as a player, but as a leader and communicator in the second level of the defense.

“I think Bobby’s communication, his ownership of what Raheem and the defensive coaches are trying to get done already is really impressive,” McVay said.

When Donald was asked about taking the field with Wagner for the first time, he gave a big smile and said it’s great to hear his communication behind him on the field.

“It’s good. I got to give him a big hug out there today, and see him out there and understand him. Hearing him behind me communicate some things. you can feel his leadership presence, so it’s definitely been great.

Here’s that big hug Donald was referring to.

Cooper Kupp isn't looking to reset the WR market

Kupp said this before, but he reiterated it again on Tuesday: His goal is not to reset the market for wide receivers with his new contract. He just wants something that’s fair and that works for both him and his family, as well as the team.

“No. I stand by what my word has been,” he said. I’m not trying to compare myself or say, ‘Where’s Tyreek at?’ Or all these guys that got deals. ‘Where were all those guys at and I need to be higher than them in certain places.’ I really want this to be a collaboration, something we work together on. That is my goal and that’s why I think it’s really important (to) be involved a little bit more than I have in the past.”

