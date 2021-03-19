Rams met virtually with Iowa DL Chauncey Golston

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Michael Brockers is out as the Rams’ starting defensive end after the team traded him to the Lions for a future seventh-round pick. His backup, Morgan Fox, is also gone; he signed with the Panthers as a free agent.

The Rams have a clear hole along the defensive line now, needing to add depth and talent next to Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day. The draft is littered with talented defensive linemen, including Iowa’s Chauncey Golston. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams met virtually with Golston.

Some will view Golston as an edge rusher, but he has the ability to play outside linebacker and defensive end in the Rams’ scheme – similar to how Fox did. He’s 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, which is almost the same size as Fox (6-foot-3, 276 pounds).

He would add some pass-rushing prowess to the Rams’ defensive line, complementing Leonard Floyd and Donald up front. As a Senior Bowl attendee, too, he checks that box for the Rams, giving them a chance to see him up close.

Golston should be a Day 3 target for the Rams.

