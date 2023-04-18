Rams met with Rhode Island CB Jordan Jones

Cornerback is a position the Los Angeles Rams are likely to address early in the NFL draft this year, particularly after trading away Jalen Ramsey earlier in the offseason. They’ve met with a few corners already and Rhode Island’s Jordan Jones can be added to the list.

The former URI Ram has met or spoken with the NFL’s Rams, according to Aaron Wilson, a sign of Los Angeles’ interest in him as a prospect.

Jones was first-team All-CAA in 2022 and was a second-team All-American in 2021, so he put together quite the career with the Rams. He also holds the school record with 33 passes defensed, breaking up 33 over the course of three seasons.

At URI, he was listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds, so he has good size for a cornerback, even if he’s on the more slender size.

