Rams met privately with Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore

Adetomiwa Adebawore was one of the biggest winners of the NFL combine this year, dominating his workout in Indianapolis. At 6-foot-2 and 282 pounds, he ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical and had a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches.

It was one of the best performances of anyone, improving his stock leading up to the draft and he could end up being a first-round pick later this month.

The Rams probably hope he falls to them at No. 36 overall, showing interest in the Northwestern product. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams met privately with Adebawore around his pro day, as did some other teams.

Adebawore is a tweener prospect up front, projecting by some as an interior defender and others as an edge rusher. Even though he’s just 6-foot-2, which is undersized by edge-rusher standards, he has 33 7/8-inch arms, which is plenty long enough.

The other thing that hurts Adebawore is his lack of college production, recording just 12.5 sacks in four seasons, along with 24.5 tackles for a loss. That being said, his athleticism gives him a high ceiling as a prospect.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire