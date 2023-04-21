Teams are wrapping up their meetings with prospects as the draft approaches, putting the final touches on their boards. With one week to go, the Los Angeles Rams met privately with Boston College safety Jaiden Woodbey on Thursday, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Assistant head coach Jimmy Lake, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and linebackers coach Chris Shula were all present in the meeting with Woodbey. Shula’s presence could indicate the Rams view Woodbey as more of a hybrid linebacker than a true safety, similar to the way Mark Barron and Travin Howard were with the Rams.

Woodbey is a shade under 6-foot-1 and weighs 222 pounds, so he has the size of a weakside linebacker if that’s how some NFL teams view him. Last season at Boston College, he had 75 tackles with two of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for the second straight year.

The Rams need both linebacker and safety help in the draft so Woodbey could potential provide depth at both spots.

