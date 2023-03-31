Rams met with Pitt DT Calijah Kancey, who’s been compared to Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald has been the NFL’s best defensive player of the last decade, setting a new standard for defensive tackles. Another Pitt defensive lineman is trying to make a name for himself in the NFL as an undersized tackle like Donald.

Calijah Kancey beat Aaron Donald’s NFL Scouting Combine record by running a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time ever by a defensive tackle. Kancey and Donald are similar sizes (about 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds) with rare athleticism, so it’s no surprise Kancey is drawing comparisons to Donald.

The Rams are showing interest in the Pitt standout, meeting with him at the school’s pro day, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey followed up his swift 40-yard dash time at the Combine with a few other terrific testing numbers. He timed as fast as 4.28 seconds in the short shuttle, 6.9 seconds in the three-cone, and touched 33.5″ in the vertical jump. Kancey looked good in position drills and met with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Kancey is projected to be a first- or second-round pick, and his athletic testing numbers are a big reason for that. He’s not as powerful as Donald is – few people are – but he’s explosive and quick for his size.

The Rams need defensive linemen and Kancey would be a great addition to the group. Not to mention, he’d get to learn from Donald for at least a year. Donald shared a message for Kancey recently, wishing him well in the NFL and hoping he lands with the Rams.

“Stay hungry and you’re gonna dominate this league,” Donald said. “Hopefully you could fall and be with me with the Rams and we can make something happen, but anywhere you go, I know you’re gonna do your thing and hold it down.”

Be compared to @AaronDonald97 ✅

Get a message from him ✅@Mike_Yam's interview with @Ckancey8 had a pretty cool interruption (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/3nlfWQ9y4t — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 27, 2023

More Latest Rams news!

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Jon Gaines II (IOL, UCLA) Watch: Travis Kelce calls Sean McVay 'Gordon Bombay' while trying to name NFL coaches Matthew Stafford's dead cap hits in 2023 and 2024 make him unmovable

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire