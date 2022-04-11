Rams met with Georgia State TE Roger Carter

Tight end could be a position the Los Angeles Rams target in the draft this year after watching Johnny Mundt leave in free agency. That leaves them with Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton as the top two options behind Tyler Higbee.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams met with Georgia State tight end Roger Carter. He’s not considered a top prospect in this year’s class and is likely to be a Day 3 pick or priority free agent, projecting as an H-back in the NFL due to his smaller stature (6-foot-2).

At Georgia State, Carter caught 96 passes for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns, topping 280 yards receiving in each of the last three years. He spent five years at Georgia State, playing a total of 44 games.

With the Rams showing interest in him, he’s a name to watch late in the draft and after the seventh round concludes.