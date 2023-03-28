Rams met with Cincinnati WRs Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott before pro day

More so than maybe any position, the Los Angeles Rams are always making changes at wide receiver. More changes could be coming this year after a tough 2022 campaign for the team’s wideouts and the draft is one way for the Rams to bring in some talent.

Drafting a receiver – potentially early on, too – is not out of the question and the Rams are showing interest in two players from Cincinnati: Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Rams met with both players, who have punt return skills, before Cincinnati’s pro day.

Besides position work at receiver, both fielded punts for scouts at the pro day. The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots met with Tucker and Scott the night before their pro day.

Pauline added that both players ran times in the range of 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the pro day, which is better than their combine times (4.44 for Scott, 4.40 for Tucker).

What might intrigue the Rams about these two players is their return ability beyond just being wideouts. The Rams lost Brandon Powell in free agency and could use a new return specialist, either on punts or kickoffs – or both.

Last season, Tucker caught 52 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns, also returning nine kickoffs for 192 yards. He had one kick return touchdown each in 2020 and 2021, averaging 24.9 yards per return in his career.

Scott was a big-play threat last season, catching 54 passes for 899 yards (16.6 per catch) and nine touchdowns. He only returned six kickoffs in college, but he has the ability to be a return man in the NFL.

