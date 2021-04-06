Rams met with Auburn WR/PR Eli Stove

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rams brought in a new special teams coordinator by hiring Joe DeCamillis to replace John Bonamego, who will stay on as a coaching assistant. When DeCamillis was introduced to the media, he made a point to say the Rams need an explosive return specialist who can put the ball over the goal line.

Ever since then, the Rams have been looking at return specialists in the 2021 NFL draft class, led by D’Wayne Eskridge and Anthony Schwartz. Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove may not have a long track record of returning punts and kicks, but he did take back four punts for 30 yards and three kickoffs for 93 yards, contributing a great deal in all phases of special teams.

The Rams met with Stove, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, and he could be a late-round target for Los Angeles.

In college, Stove caught 136 passes for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried it 55 times for 554 yards and four touchdowns, showing excellent versatility. He’s not the fastest wideout, though, as evidenced by his 4.55 40-yard dash.

Here’s what Stove said about his versatility at Auburn’s pro day.

“Like I say to the scouts, I play everything,” he said. “Any position on the field you want to put me, I can do it. Slot, outside, play a little bit of running back, run in motion and get the ball on sweeps. I play special teams, too. I can do everything on the field. Versatility is my biggest thing.”

The Rams won’t spend a premium pick on a return specialist, but if that player offers upside on offense, too, his value increases significantly.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 center prospects the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

    The Rams need a new starting center and the draft is rich with options.

  • Rams pass on LB Jabril Cox for G Aaron Banks in 2-round mock draft

    The Rams need linebacker help more than a guard, but this mock draft has them taking the latter position.

  • Austin Corbett led Rams in performance-based pay, earned extra $572K

    The NFL announced performance-based pay bonuses and Austin Corbett earned the most on the Rams.

  • Rams’ compensation for free-agent losses won’t be as great as first expected

    The Rams won't earn as much in compensatory picks next year as initially expected.

  • These Patriots will receive most performance-based pay from 2020 season

    Several New England Patriots players are in line for performance-based bonuses based off their 2020 seasons. Here's who leads the pack in that department.

  • Joe Douglas explains how Jets reached decision to trade Sam Darnold

    Jets GM Joe Douglas traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

  • Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in last decade

    Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in the last decade

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season. The Bears just about did. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • 3 potential suitors to trade for Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick

    After Tuesday's report that the Atlanta Falcons have been receiving calls for their No. 4 overall selection and "are open to moving" the pick, the Trey Lance/Justin Fields sweepstakes is officially underway.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.