Rams met with Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz, who ran 4.26 in the 40

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Rams brought in DeSean Jackson to be their deep threat on offense, but they may not be done adding speed to their receiving corps. They’ve met with a few draft prospects who can absolutely blaze down the field, including one who might be the fastest player in the entire 2021 class.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams recently met with Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. At Auburn’s pro day, Schwartz ran a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash, which is incredibly fast, especially considering he’s 6-foot and 185 pounds.

He’s not a well-rounded receiver right now, but he has plenty of speed to stretch the field.

Here’s a look at Schwartz running his 40-yard dash, showcasing his speed.

Schwartz will be in the range of the Rams’ mid-round picks, potentially sneaking into the end of Day 2 as a third-round pick. Last season, he caught 54 passes for 636 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, only averaging 11.8 yards per catch.

He also carried the ball a lot at Auburn, rushing 42 times for 323 yards and seven touchdowns. As a versatile playmaker, he offers an intriguing skill set for any team that drafts him.

