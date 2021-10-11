Rams may place CB Darious Williams on IR with ankle injury

Darious Williams left last Thursday’s game against the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and it’s likely to sideline him for at least a few games. Sean McVay told reporters Monday that the team may place Williams on injured reserve.

If he lands on IR, he’ll miss at least three games. McVay indicated that Williams is unlikely to play against the Giants on Sunday, which would be a big blow to the defense.

Sean McVay said there's a possibility they'll place CB Darious Williams on IR "in the next day or so." Doesn't expect Williams to be available this week. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 11, 2021

Williams is the Rams’ No. 2 cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey and has played almost every snap this season. Assuming he misses time, the Rams will need to get more snaps out of Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. in the secondary.

McVay said the Rams could replace Williams with a committee, which would likely mean a combination of Long and Rochell. Donte Deayon and Kareem Orr are also on the practice squad, so the Rams have the option of promoting them, too.