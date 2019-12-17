Rams may need a kicker as Greg Zuerlein dealing with quadriceps strain

The Los Angeles Rams may need a new kicker this week to help them attempt to keep minuscule playoff hopes alive this Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, kicker Greg Zuerlein is dealing with a quadriceps strain coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Sean McVay said that the Rams will explore possible options on the chance Zuerlein is unable to kick against the 49ers.

Sam Ficken and Cairo Santos were the two kickers the Rams turned to a season ago when Zuerlein missed five games to injury. While Ficken is unavailable on the roster of the New York Jets, Santos is a free agent. However, Santos missed all four field goal attempts he tried in his last game played for the Tennessee Titans in October in relief of Ryan Succop. He converted 4 of 9 field goals attempted and was 12 of 12 on extra points in five games for Tennessee before being released.