Rams head coach Sean McVay said at his press conference on Sunday that he did not know if quarterback Matthew Stafford had been placed in the concussion protocol after being evaluated for a concussion during the Rams’ loss in New Orleans.

A Rams spokesperson answered that question later in the day. The Rams say that Stafford is not in the concussion protocol as of now, but that he will go through further tests upon returning to Los Angeles. Stafford missed Week 10 with a concussion, but was cleared to return to play against the Saints.

McVay said after the game that it was not time to talk about whether Stafford should be shut down for the rest of the season, but the quarterback has taken a big enough beating this season that it is going to remain on the table whether he ultimately enters the protocol this week or not.

With John Wolford inactive, Bryce Perkins replaced Stafford on Sunday.

Rams: Matthew Stafford not in concussion protocol right now, will have more tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk