Rams’ Matthew Stafford hits Cooper Kupp for 70-yard touchdown pass

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It could be understood why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whiffed on covering Kendall Blanton. Missing Cooper Kupp is another story.

After Matthew Stafford found the backup TE for a touchdown, the quarterback came back and hit the great Kupp for a play that went 70 yards.

After the PAT, Los Angeles led 17-3.

And a different way to see it.

Recommended Stories