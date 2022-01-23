Rams’ Matthew Stafford hits Cooper Kupp for 70-yard touchdown pass
It could be understood why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whiffed on covering Kendall Blanton. Missing Cooper Kupp is another story.
After Matthew Stafford found the backup TE for a touchdown, the quarterback came back and hit the great Kupp for a play that went 70 yards.
After the PAT, Los Angeles led 17-3.
70 YARD TOUCHDOWN TO KUPP!@RamsNFL are ROLLING. #RamsHouse
📺: #LARvsTB on NBC
📱: https://t.co/6Hz1DjFj3t pic.twitter.com/k0euIJvFV9
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
And a different way to see it.
Cooper Kupp 70-yard touchdown dots!! pic.twitter.com/RudssP9R5l
— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 23, 2022
Per NFL Next Gen: Matthew Stafford's 70-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp had 50.3 yards of air distance, making it Stafford's sixth touchdown this season thrown 50-plus yards through the air including playoffs, the most in the NFL.
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 23, 2022