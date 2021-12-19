Rams get massive assist from Jared Goff and Lions with win over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford this offseason, but Goff is still doing what he can to help out his former team. And on Sunday afternoon, he gave the Rams a massive assist in their pursuit of an NFC West title.

Goff led the Lions to a stunning win 30-12 over the first-place Cardinals, who were one game up on the Rams entering Week 15. Goff threw three touchdown passes in the win, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The Rams are now a half-game back of the Cardinals in the division prior to playing the Seahawks on Tuesday night. With a win, the Rams will pull into a tie with the Cardinals, though Arizona would still hold the tiebreaker based on their record in the division.

The Cardinals are 4-1 in the NFC West and the Rams are 2-2, so even with a win over Seattle, the Rams will have one fewer win the Arizona in the division.

Goff wasn’t the only former Ram who helped pull off the upset over the Cardinals, either. Josh Reynolds caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Michael Brockers also made three tackles in the win.

This isn’t the first time Goff has beaten the Cardinals. He’s now 8-1 against them in his career with 14 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. Needless to say, he owns Arizona.

After facing the Seahawks this week, the Rams will play the Vikings, Ravens and 49ers in the last three weeks. The Cardinals will take on the Colts, Cowboys and Seahawks in their final three games.

It looked like the Rams would have very little chance to catch the Cardinals in the NFC West a few weeks ago, but it’s now a very real possibility that the Rams will host a playoff game in the first round.