Rams take it upon themselves to increase Jared Goff's agility rating in 'Madden NFL'

Players quibbling with their “Madden NFL” ratings is a tradition nearly as old as the very popular video game franchise itself, from no-name rookies to the face of the league’s dominant franchise.

The Los Angeles Rams entered the fray on Tuesday, confronting the game’s developers at Electronic Arts for ... underrating Jared Goff’s agility at a measly 72 rating. The Rams have another number in mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That 72 puts Goff on the lower half of agility among quarterbacks, in the range of players like Tom Brady, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kirk Cousins. That reflects Goff’s past measurables, ranking ninth in the three-cone drill out of 15 quarterbacks at the 2016 NFL draft combine.

The basis of the Rams’ case: Goff’s sixth career rushing touchdown on Tuesday, in which he juked Atlanta Falcons star linebacker Deion Jones and jogged leisurely into the end zone.

“It was a good time to be slow for me,” Goff said after the game, per the Los Angeles Times. “He’s probably the fastest linebacker in the league and he is so good side-to-side. I was like, ‘Man, I’m not going to outrun him.’ Got to try to pretend like I’m trying to and then pull up.”

That touchdown was just one great moment in a game full of them for the Rams, beating down the Falcons 37-10 and looking like a new team after a disappointing start.

Story continues

That’s all fair and good for the Rams — as long EA is also willing to up Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s agility, currently tops in the position at 95, well into the triple-digits.

Deion Jones wasn't ready for Jared Goff on Sunday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: