Rams’ LT and center competitions could decide how rest of O-line looks

Before the Los Angeles Rams can decide who will be their two starting guards, they might need to sort out very important competitions at left tackle and center. Sean McVay has already said it’s an open battle at both positions, with Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom competing at left tackle and Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton at center.

What makes those two positions so interesting is the fact that the loser of each won’t necessarily be a backup. It’s possible that whoever loses each competition will still get a chance to start somewhere along the offensive line.

That’s a testament to the position flexibility of those players, with the exception of Allen, who’s strictly a center. Jackson and Noteboom can both play tackle or guard, and they’ve each made starts at both positions in the past. Shelton has also been a starter at center and guard.

There’s a scenario where if Jackson beats out Noteboom at left tackle, Noteboom could be the starting right guard. The same goes for Allen and Shelton; if Allen wins out at center, Shelton could still start at right guard.

That’s a good problem to have, but one the Rams have to figure out sooner than later. Right now, they’re rotating guys a bunch along the offensive line in an attempt to find their best five starters. There’s been no indication of whether Jackson or Noteboom is lead at left tackle, or who has the edge at center.

But once the Rams settle on starters at each position, they can then give the loser of those battles a fair shot to compete at other spots; maybe in the end, Jackson is just best suited to play guard instead of left tackle.

“I think you want to see competition across the board, but when you look at it, you’ve got four players that are competing or rotating at those spots right now that have all played in bigtime games and started for us. When you look at Alaric Jackson, you look at Joe Noteboom at the left tackle spot, you look at Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton from the center spot, those are guys that have played a lot of football for us,” McVay said this week. “I do believe competition brings out the best in guys. And so, whether or not those guys are always at those spots, that’s to be determined, but I do think that they’ll positively push each other and get the most out of each other and that’s what we’re looking at early on in camp. I’m looking forward to seeing those battles unfold.”

One of the guard spots could potentially go to rookie Steve Avila, who’s already gotten first-team reps. If he’s locked in as one starter, the other position could be hotly contested by a handful of players: Jackson or Noteboom, Shelton, Logan Bruss and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. That’s potentially five players competing for one spot.

Left tackle and center are unquestionably more important than the two guard spots, which is why it’s critical for the Rams to settle on starters at those positions sooner rather than later. Plus, with the way McVay protects his starters in the preseason, he’s not going to want to put guys in harm’s way if he doesn’t have to in meaningless exhibition games.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire