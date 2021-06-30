Rams LT Andrew Whitworth heaps high praise on 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth has seen essentially all there is to see on an NFL field over the course of his 15-year career. However, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa brings something the 39-year-old hadn’t seen very often in his 224 NFL games.

On Chris Long’s podcast, Green Light, Whitworth is asked which young edge rusher he thinks will stand out in this new generation. The Rams veteran offensive lineman didn’t take long to point to Bosa even despite his injury in 2020.

“I think he’s a special rusher,” Whitworth told Long. “I think feeling him as a rookie, he’s one of the most powerful kids I’ve ever felt that young. Really in the run game, pass game, everything he’s got some serious pop. And so I think there’s youth strength and then there’s like, man when this guy kind of hits his stride, if he’s that powerful now, wow. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna really be able to push the pocket. And obviously plays with an incredible motor and has the big brother to look up to who’s a hell of a player too.”

That’s high praise from a player of Whitworth’s caliber. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, and could be headed to Canton after he hangs up his pads.

Bosa and Whitworth faced off twice during Bosa’s rookie year in 2019. The Rams held the then-rookie to just two quarterback hits and zero sacks.

Whitworth spent 11 years with the Bengals in the AFC North where Terrell Suggs long resided with the Ravens. He also squared off against the likes of James Harrison with the Steelers, and Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney with the Colts. His knowledge of the league’s top pass rushers from the last 15 years is as intimate as there is in the NFL.

Another player who came up was Nick’s older brother, Joey. The elder Bosa was a 2016 first-round pick of the Chargers and a three-time Pro Bowler. While Joey’s craftiness stands out, Nick’s power is what Whitworth believe sets him apart from his brother and the rest of the league’s new generation of edge defenders.

“I would say, to me, Nick has felt more powerful than what I feel when I feel Joey,” Whitworth said. “Joey’s just an artist. He’s an artist rusher. But Nick, he’s got some rare power. I think he’s one that’s gonna be really special for sure.”

Bosa was limited to only part of two games for the 49ers last year after tearing his ACL early in the team’s Week 2 contest against the Jets. All signs point to his offseason recover going well though and he’s on track to be with the team to start camp.

The 49ers are slated square off against Whitworth’s Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Week 10 for Monday Night Football, and then again the final week of the year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

