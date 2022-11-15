Rams LT Alaric Jackson to miss rest of season with blood clots

The Los Angeles Rams have rolled out an endless number of different offensive line combinations this season and they’ll be deploying a new one in Week 11. Following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Sean McVay revealed Tuesday that Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season with blood clots.

Jackson has started in six straight games for the Rams this season at right guard and left tackle due to multiple injuries along the offensive line, but he was held out Sunday because of a knee injury. The 24-year-old out of Iowa has performed considerably well in a starting role and has been one of the bright spots in the trenches.

Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots. Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022

But some things are bigger than football and Jackson is dealing with blood clots, which isn’t something to mess around with, regardless of whether or not you play in the NFL. So with Jackson dealing with a serious issue, the Rams are shutting him down for the season.

With Jackson sidelined for the rest of the year, veteran Ty Nsekhe is likely going to join the starting offense, giving the Rams their 10th different offensive line combination of the season. Just as a reminder, the Rams are playing their 10th game of the season on Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire