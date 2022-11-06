Rams LT Alaric Jackson exits game vs. Buccaneers with knee injury

The Rams trotted out their eighth offensive line combination of the season on Sunday against the Buccaneers, and things quickly got even worse. In the first quarter, Alaric Jackson suffered a knee injury and had to leave the game.

He’s considered questionable to return after being taken into the medical tent. Veteran offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe replaced Jackson at left tackle.

Jackson is filling in for Joe Noteboom, who suffered a torn Achilles a few weeks ago and is out for the season. The Rams simply cannot afford more injuries on their offensive line.

UPDATE: Jackson returned at the start of the second quarter, taking back his spot at left tackle.

