Rams LS Jake McQuaide to sign 1-year deal with Cowboys

Cowboys have agreed to a one-year contract with Rams LS Jake McQuaide, source said. Plans to sign deal Wednesday, reuniting him w/ ST coordinator John Fassel. End of era: L.P. Ladouceur, who turned 40 Sunday, appeared in 253 games with Cowboys, two shy of Jason Witten's record. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 15, 2021

For the first time since 2010, the Los Angeles Rams will have a long snapper whose name isn’t Jake McQuaide. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with McQuaide.

This move doesn’t come as much of a surprise for the Rams. They signed two long snappers to futures contracts this offseason, which was the writing on the wall that McQuaide might not be back.

McQuaide was the longest-tenured player on the Rams, but he’s departing to reunite with John Fassel and Greg Zuerlein, who both left L.A. to join the Cowboys last offseason.

McQauide has been with the Rams since 2011, never missing a single game and making the Pro Bowl twice (2016-2017).