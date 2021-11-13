Rams lose Robert Woods for season with torn ACL

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams’ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. took an unexpected needed turn Friday.

The Rams lost one of their star wide receivers, Robert Woods, who tore his ACL during practice.

Wood had 45 catches for 556 yards and 4 TDs in 2021.

