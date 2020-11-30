Jared Goff haunted by turnovers as Rams lose to 49ers in heartbreaker

Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbles as he is tackled by 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward during the second quarter of the Rams' 23-20 loss Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams were riding high after defeating the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wins that showcased a re-emerging offense.

But the Rams took a step back Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Robbie Gould’s 42-yard field goal as time expired sent the Rams to a 23-20 loss at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams committed four turnovers, including three by quarterback Jared Goff, in a defeat that dropped their record to 7-4.

It was the Rams' fourth consecutive loss to the 49ers, the defending NFC West-champions, who improved to 5-6.

The Rams' dynamic passing attack of the last two games was absent for most of Sunday’s game.

Goff completed 19 of 31 passes for 198 yards, with two interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

It had been a short week of preparation for the Rams after Monday night’s 27-24 victory in Tampa, a win that appeared to have the Rams primed for a strong finish with six games left.

The Rams canceled practice on Friday because of what turned out to be two false positive tests for COVID-19.

Whether that affected the Rams is debatable, but their situation paled compared to the 49ers, who continue to deal with multiple injuries, coronavirus infections and uncertainty about where they will practice and play home games the next three weeks.

The Rams trailed, 7-3, after committing three first-half turnovers, including a fumble by running back Malcolm Brown and an interception and fumble by Goff.

The second half did not start any better.

On the second play, the 49ers brought pressure and Goff’s pass was intercepted by defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. The rookie returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

The Rams went three and out on their next two possessions and the 49ers extended the lead to 17-3 on Gould’s 46-yard field goal.

The Rams’ offense finally came alive. Robert Woods caught a five-yard pass, Cooper Kupp turned a short pass into a 33-yard gain and Josh Reynolds caught a 17-yard pass. But the drive stalled and Matt Gay’s 41-yard field goal pulled the Rams to within 17-6.

Then defensive lineman Aaron Donald stepped up.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Donald burst into the backfield and stripped the ball from running back Raheem Mostert. Cornerback Troy Hill picked up the fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-13.

The 49ers went three and out, and rookie running back Cam Akers started the Rams' next possession with a 61-yard run to the 49ers’ seven-yard line. Akers ran for six yards and then finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown to put Rams ahead for the first time since the first quarter.

Gould’s 44-yard field goal tied the score, 20-20, with just over three minutes left.

The Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, giving the 49ers the ball with 2:10 remaining, setting the stage for Gould’s game-winning kick.

